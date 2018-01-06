Politik | The Polish-Ukrainian Memory Quarrel and Its Repercussions

The Polish-Ukrainian Memory Quarrel and Its Repercussions

In seinem Nur eingeloggte Mitglieder sehen alle Links ... hat Andreas Umland einen sehr lesenswerten Kommentar zu dem Konflikt zwischen Polen und Ukrainern um die gemeinsame Geschichte in der ersten Hälfte des letzten Jahrhunderts geschrieben, den ich neben dem schon auf Ukraine Nachrichten veröffentlichten Kommentar von Oleksandr Sushko zu den Lesenswerteren zum Thema zähle. Hier ein Ausschnitt:
Against this background, Warsaw should abstract its assessment of Ukrainian domestic affairs and the formulation of its policies towards Kyiv from the apologetic discourses of certain Ukrainian actors like the current staff of the Ukrainian Institute for National Remembrance (Ukr. abbrev.: UINP). While being a governmental organ, paradoxically, the UINP pursues a confrontational foreign political line vis-à-vis Warsaw in dissonance with the approach towards Poland of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Office. The UINP promotes an interpretation of the OUN’s role in recent Ukrainian history that is criticized, to one degree or another, by most internationally acknowledged Ukrainian academic experts on this matter. The UINP’s idiosyncratic discourse on the OUN has also been harshly criticized by the few Western specialists on this topic. Ukraine’s current official memory policies, as represented by the UINP, are in blatant contradiction to a February 2010 European Parliament (EP) resolution—i.e. to a part of the acquis communautaire that Ukraine would be obliged to fully accept, if it wants to become an EU member—where the EP asked Kyiv to stop the heroization of the leaders of the OUN.
Weiter: Nur eingeloggte Mitglieder sehen alle Links ...

Der oben zitierte Teil ist der erste Teil des Fazits, die genannten Hintergründe im Rumpf des Artikels sind aber auch sehr interessant und enthalten einige für manche sicher unbekannte Informationen.
Es genügt nicht, nur keine Gedanken zu haben, man muss auch unfähig sein, sie auszudrücken!
