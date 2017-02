Wie die Fans von Rayo Vallecano einen »Nazi-Neuzugang« vertrieben: Der Fall Roman Zozulya

The 27-year-old Ukraine striker wrote an open letter to fans of Rayo, who have a large left-wing fanbase, after his deadline-day move denying he had links to the far right.



But supporters of the Madrid-based second-tier strugglers turned up to his first training session, protesting with a banner saying their town was "not a place for Nazis".



[...]



His open letter to fans on Tuesday said: "Unfortunately, my arrival in Spain was accompanied by a misunderstanding by a journalist who knows very little about the reality of my country and my own career.



"I arrived at Seville airport wearing a shirt with the badge of Ukraine. This journalist reported that I was wearing a shirt from a paramilitary group, whose badge is distinguished from the badge of my country.



"Betis asked for the article to be removed, which it was immediately after [the newspaper] recognised their error and apologised.



"As I stated at my presentation with Real Betis, I'm not linked to any paramilitary or neo-Nazi group."



But Rayo fans did not believe him and told him to leave the club during his first - and only - training session.